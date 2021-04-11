DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for about 1.4% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $212.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.55.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

