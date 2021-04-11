DODO Market Capitalization Hits $532.21 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $532.21 million and approximately $109.74 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.81 or 0.00008057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00056571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00083905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.79 or 0.00618862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033131 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

