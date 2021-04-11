Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 25.7% Higher Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and approximately $5.41 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.40 or 0.00415924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004106 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,141,280,838 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

