Dogeswap Price Tops $29.87 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Dogeswap coin can now be purchased for $29.87 or 0.00049989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $597,362.46 and $650.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogeswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00296144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.00732260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,796.74 or 1.00079735 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.98 or 0.00793292 BTC.

Dogeswap Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogeswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogeswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogeswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.