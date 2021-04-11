Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.13 Billion

Brokerages expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to report $8.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.85 billion and the highest is $8.60 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $33.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.07 billion to $34.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.31 billion to $37.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.39. Dollar General has a one year low of $167.63 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

