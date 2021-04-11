Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,470,000 after buying an additional 104,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $206.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $167.63 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

