DomRaider (DRT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,766.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $5,766.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00054906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00083694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.96 or 0.00617018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DRT is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

