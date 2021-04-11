Dora Factory (DORA) Price Hits $39.90 on Top Exchanges

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $60.54 million and $16.28 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.90 or 0.00066796 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00083761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00621563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

