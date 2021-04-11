Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report sales of $218.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.95 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $251.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $906.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $888.20 million to $939.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $970.29 million, with estimates ranging from $949.72 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NYSE:DEI opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.