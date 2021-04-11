Dovu (DOV) Price Down 18% Over Last Week

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Dovu has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a market cap of $25.20 million and approximately $99,094.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00056131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00083989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.84 or 0.00616491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00043089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

DOV is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.