DPRating 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $71,409.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $71,409.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.02 or 0.00609818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00031998 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.