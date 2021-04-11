DPRating (RATING) Trading Up 29.9% Over Last Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $63,851.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00020357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00086971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00614660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00042633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00034526 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

