Dragon Coins (DRG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $2,088.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00056644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00083639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.37 or 0.00618899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00033280 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

DRG is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.