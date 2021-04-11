DragonVein Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $36.21 million and $918.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,976.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $685.69 or 0.01143259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.50 or 0.00454345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068527 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002215 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

