DREP [old] Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00057002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00084130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00619122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00032627 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.