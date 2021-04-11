DREP Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00083562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.80 or 0.00617524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032446 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

