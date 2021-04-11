Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report $87.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.50 million and the lowest is $87.00 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $96.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $346.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $353.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $381.04 million, with estimates ranging from $356.12 million to $418.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.78 million.

DRQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

