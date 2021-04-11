DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Market Cap Hits $116.36 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $116.36 million and $2.30 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00084682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00614209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033298 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,452,958,412 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

