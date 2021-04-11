DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,446.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $2,446.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00025880 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011078 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

