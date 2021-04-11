Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.96 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $51.43 million and $2.96 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00296776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.08 or 0.00739315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,833.76 or 0.99837195 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00799340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.