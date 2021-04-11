Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Reaches Market Cap of $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.00296874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00737971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,674.90 or 0.99794586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00019828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.72 or 0.00795557 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

