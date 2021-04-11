DuckDaoDime Price Down 4.9% This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $92.20 or 0.00154318 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $95.61 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00296144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.00732260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,796.74 or 1.00079735 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.98 or 0.00793292 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,309 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,949 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

