Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.64. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.
In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
