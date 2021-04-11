Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.64. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.