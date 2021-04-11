Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

