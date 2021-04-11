Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292,999 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.56% of Dycom Industries worth $37,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,145 shares of company stock worth $4,955,953 in the last 90 days. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.