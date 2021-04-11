Dynamic 1-Day Volume Tops $8,673.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $26.78 million and approximately $8,673.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,674.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,139.24 or 0.03584859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.49 or 0.00413058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $677.00 or 0.01134494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.43 or 0.00511823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.53 or 0.00449994 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00370129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033442 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00206185 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,362,706 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

