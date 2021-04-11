Dynamite (DYNMT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $68,212.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 147% higher against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001481 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $328,540.43 and approximately $68,212.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00065175 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004094 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,355 coins and its circulating supply is 369,518 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

