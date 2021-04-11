Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 115,747 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 131,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $41.56 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $56.16. The company has a market cap of $549.30 million, a PE ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

