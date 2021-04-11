Earneo Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.81 Million (RNO)

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Earneo has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $6,332.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Earneo has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Earneo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066037 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004038 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 528.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000772 BTC.

About Earneo

RNO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io

Earneo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earneo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

