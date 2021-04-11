Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $119.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

