Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Eastman Chemical worth $54,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMN opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.53.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

