Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Brokerages expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to announce sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $17.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.89.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Eaton by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 597,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $143.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.