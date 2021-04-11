Eaton Vance Management Acquires 32,537 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lyft were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,663,750 shares of company stock valued at $301,701,959. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

