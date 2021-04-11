Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $133.62 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $133.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

