Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,097 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Guardant Health worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Guardant Health by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

GH stock opened at $157.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.16. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares in the company, valued at $439,170,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $700,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,073,358 shares of company stock worth $171,355,042 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

