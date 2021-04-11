Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 184,976 BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 184,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

