Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 207,419 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207,419 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.53% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $65.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

