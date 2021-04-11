Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,249 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Polaris worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Polaris by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,821 shares of company stock worth $24,733,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $138.32 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $140.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day moving average is $108.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

