Eaton Vance Management Decreases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,509 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 64,793 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.05% of Halliburton worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $21.07 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

