Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $408.72 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $189.33 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

