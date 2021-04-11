Eaton Vance Management Has $7.91 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,209,000 after buying an additional 890,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 682.2% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 365,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 181,635 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Bank of America downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

WPC opened at $70.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.