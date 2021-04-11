Eaton Vance Management Has $9.31 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,469 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $109.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.93.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.