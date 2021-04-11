Eaton Vance Management Has $9.42 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 136,683 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after acquiring an additional 183,224 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after acquiring an additional 145,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,425,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

