Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 198.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of WEX worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.53.

Shares of WEX opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.15. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.53 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,368,570. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

