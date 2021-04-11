Eaton Vance Management Invests $9.77 Million in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 380,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.02% of The Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after buying an additional 519,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63,553 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 217,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $34.48.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

