Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.95.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

