Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Trex worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Trex by 81.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Trex by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 107,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Trex by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.