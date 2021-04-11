Eaton Vance Management Sells 21,240 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,240 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of L Brands worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE:LB opened at $66.78 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $66.84. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -85.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

