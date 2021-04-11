Eaton Vance Management Sells 22,986 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,986 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,611. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $37.78 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

