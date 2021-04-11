Eaton Vance Management Sells 30,987 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,987 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

